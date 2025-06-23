Goldberg won't tap out; ex-WWE star details possible ways to protect the legend during upcoming match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about how the creative team could protect Goldberg. The WCW legend is gearing up for a huge World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The 58-year-old star showed up on RAW last week to confront Gunther. He reminded The Ring General of their exchange at Bad Blood last year and mentioned that he wanted a shot at the champ. The legend detailed that he would face Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in front of his home crowd of Atlanta, Georgia.
On a recent clip from The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 discussed how WWE could protect the legend. He suggested that Gunther could slip out of the Jackhammer and then slap on a chokehold. The former WWE star felt the legend could possibly fade out during the hold without even tapping out.
"Do you know how over that would get? Even if it's that Jackhammer and Gunther just slides out, and he grabs a choke, dude a grown man choking you from behind. There's no way out. I mean, Goldberg probably won't tap. But you're 60, dude. It's over." [From 1:30 onwards]
Interestingly, WWE booked Goldberg into a similar situation when he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The legend passed out as Reigns caught him in the Guillotine.
It will be interesting to see how WWE books this blockbuster match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
