Goldberg won't tap out; ex-WWE star details possible ways to protect the legend during upcoming match (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about how the creative team could protect Goldberg. The WCW legend is gearing up for a huge World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The 58-year-old star showed up on RAW last week to confront Gunther. He reminded The Ring General of their exchange at Bad Blood last year and mentioned that he wanted a shot at the champ. The legend detailed that he would face Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in front of his home crowd of Atlanta, Georgia.

On a recent clip from The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 discussed how WWE could protect the legend. He suggested that Gunther could slip out of the Jackhammer and then slap on a chokehold. The former WWE star felt the legend could possibly fade out during the hold without even tapping out.

Trending

"Do you know how over that would get? Even if it's that Jackhammer and Gunther just slides out, and he grabs a choke, dude a grown man choking you from behind. There's no way out. I mean, Goldberg probably won't tap. But you're 60, dude. It's over." [From 1:30 onwards]

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Interestingly, WWE booked Goldberg into a similar situation when he faced Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The legend passed out as Reigns caught him in the Guillotine.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books this blockbuster match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More