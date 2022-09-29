"My days are not done yet" - Goldberg teases another in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently teased that he might step in a WWE ring once again.

The 55-year old has been sporadically appearing on TV since his WWE return in late 2016. He has had 12 matches in the span of almost six years, winning the Universal Championship twice in that period. He last wrestled earlier this year at February's Elimination Chamber premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Being the ultimate squash match wrestler has allowed him to compete in explosive 5-10 minute matches in his 50s. And apart from a couple of duds (like against The Undertaker at Super Showdown in 2019), most of his matches in his second WWE stint have been fairly entertaining.

While fans have been speculating about his in-ring status, Goldberg provided a hint on his latest appearance on WWE's The Bump. When asked about giving his fans a message, the Oklahoma-native thanked those who have supported him throughout his 25-year long career, before hinting at a return to the squared-circle.

"My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet." [35:10 to 35:15]

The former World Heavyweight Champion then revealed that he is building a new gym in his backyard, where he claimed he will be living "for the rest of his life" and preparing for "what's next."

Who does Goldberg think can dethrone Roman Reigns?

Goldberg chimed in with who he thinks can dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The former WCW icon became one of the victims of Roman's gargantuan reign as Universal Champion when the Tribal Chief choked him out in six minutes at Elimination Chamber 2022.

The former Universal Champion, when asked who could defeat Reigns and end his two-year title reign on WWE's The Bump, named an old rival of his in Brock Lesnar.

"I think Brock [Lesnar] most definitely has the opportunity to [beat Roman Reigns] when he comes back. I think there are a number of people on the card right now on both shows that have the potential to beat him. But everything has got to fall into place. He's very dominant. We've seen that over the past year. It's going to take a special person to come out and dethrone him." [26:02 - 26:35]

Goldberg went on to say that it would be exceedingly difficult to dethrone The Head of the Table due to The Bloodline interfering on his behalf. But the Hall of Famer believes that at the right time, at the right place, it is possible.

