"I want Roman bad" - WWE Hall of Famer wants a match against Roman Reigns 

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has revealed that he wants to have a match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The two stars were supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36 for the title, but The Tribal Chief was removed from the match and replaced by Braun Strowman after he took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview with DAZN, Goldberg named Roman Reigns as one of the superstars he would like to face in WWE next.

"Obviously, I want Roman bad," said Goldberg. "I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that’s a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do. I do what my boss asks me to do to the best of my ability, and then I ask for them to point me in the next direction."

Goldberg on his upcoming WWE SummerSlam match

Goldberg is scheduled to challenge 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley for the prestigious WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This will be the first time that the two stars will square off inside the squared circle.

The former Universal Champion revealed what it means for him to compete at WWE SummerSlam in front of over 40,000 spectators.

"Personally and professionally, I'm pretty proud of myself that I'm still relevant, that I'm still a source that my employer and the fans believe that I'm still able to be somebody that matters," said Goldberg. "I will back that up, and I will reinforce that thought process with the night of the 21st at Allegiant Stadium against Bobby Lashley."

He also sent a message to his SummerSlam opponent:

"All I can say to Bobby is, ‘You better be ready kid because this is a culmination of a lot of years and a lot of things that have run through my head and that are running through my body, and I just hope he’s ready," Goldberg added.

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting affair, and only one of them will leave as the WWE Champion.

