Goldberg says it's tough to wrestle as a power wrestler at 55 but reveals why it's prize-worthy

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, answered why he's still active as a power-wrestler at the age of 55. Speaking about his son Gage, Goldberg revealed why he continues to face opponents every once in a while. Goldberg said he's happy his feud with Bobby Lashley brought his son into the spotlight, which would help him in his journey.

In 2021, Bobby Lashley inadvertently attacked Gage at WWE SummerSlam, intensifying his feud with Goldberg. The WCW legend settled the score with Bobbly Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel by defeating him, marking the end of their feud.

In the interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg said it's tough to wrestle at his age, but he will continue to compete as it opens up opportunities for his son to thrive:

“As a power wrestler, it’s tough. It’s not easy to do this at my age. But I knew that, and I said the hell with it. For me, the prize is worth it, and that’s to open up opportunities for my son. If I can continue to do what I’m doing and continue to provide opportunities for him, then I’ll consider this a success."

Goldberg's revelation about his Starrcade 1998 loss

Goldberg also spoke about his Starrcade 1998 loss to Kevin Nash during the same interview. The loss marked the end of his 173-0 WCW winning streak.

Kevin Nash beat Goldberg that day after Scott Hall hit the latter with a cattle prod. Nash took advantage and applied a Jackknife Powerbomb for the pinfall.

The former Universal Champion said he had a different idea. Goldberg wanted the cattle prod to be the kind that would get stuck into one's body and light the person up. However, the idea was rejected:

“There is one thing I wanted to do differently. I wanted the cattle prod to be a different one. I wanted it to be the one that shot out and stuck into you and lit you up. I was told no, we couldn’t do that. Maybe I was being unrealistic, but I thought that was going to be the coolest thing ever.”

Goldberg's WWE contract is ending soon, meaning fans might get to see the veteran wrestle for the last time at WrestleMania 38.

