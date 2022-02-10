"I can rip his face off" - WWE Hall of Famer sends a stern warning to Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has some tough words for Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their clash at the Elimination Chamber.

Many know that Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg was initially planned for WrestleMania 36. At the time, the latter was the Universal Champion, and Reigns was the challenger. However, the match did not happen, and the Hall of Famer squared off with Braun Strowman instead, losing the title.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg mentioned that he never lost to anyone related to Reigns. He asserted that The Tribal Chief is currently at his prime, but the WCW veteran could still take him down.

Here's what Goldberg had to say:

"I've never lost anybody he's related to. So that's something that I want to carry on and true. He's got quite a different character athlete than two years ago. He's progressed, he's evolved, and he's much more dangerous than he was back then. I probably have gone the other way. But I've always said that 70% of Goldberg is 100% better than 99% of the people out there. So I still believe that I can rip his face off, and as long as I think that, as long as I'm prepared as much as I can be physically for it, it's still attainable." (H/T Fightful)

You can catch the full episode of WWE's the Bump here:

Goldberg returned on SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his way to the ring with his reinstated Special Council Paul Heyman and the rest of the Bloodline.

Heyman took the mic and explained to the WWE Universe why he chose to side with The Head of the Table over Brock Lesnar and cleared the air about his actions at the Royal Rumble. But as Reigns took center stage, Goldberg's music hit, and the WWE Hall of Famer made his way to the ring.

The returning legend acknowledged the Tribal Chief as his opponent and challenged Reigns to match at the Elimination Chamber. Soon after, the match was confirmed by the officials.

