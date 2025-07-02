Goldberg will beat Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, predicts former Champion (Exclusive)

Goldberg and Gunther are set to go head-to-head at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in what is expected to be an intense match. According to a former NWA Champion, Da Man is likely to win.

Ad

Goldberg and Gunther have been teasing a showdown for quite some time now, having traded words before at Bad Blood. The two are scheduled to face each other, with the World Heavyweight Title on the line. When discussing what might happen in the fight, EC3 spoke about future plans, especially if Goldberg managed to get the win.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the former NWA Champion stated that Goldberg winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title would be a great cliffhanger. He said:

Ad

Trending

"A red herring, and Goldberg possibly winning, and then you don't know what's gonna happen after that. 'Cause then you have a Gunther rematch, you have a Seth Rollins possibly cash in. You have Goldberg with the title, like you are definitely attracting attention to tune in to see what happens. So, there is a cliffhanger to that that is kind of enticing." [19:06 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Will Goldberg win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action