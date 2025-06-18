Goldberg to win WWE Title but be the victim of massive twist, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg's return to WWE certainly has the pro wrestling world buzzing, especially considering his challenge to Gunther. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, one of the most probable scenarios would be the legend winning the title.
Goldberg and Gunther will be facing each other at Saturday Night's Main Event in what is expected to be a barn-burner of a match. The two have been trading words back and forth for quite a few months now, but it was only on RAW this week that they collided after Goldberg made his return.
Speaking about the upcoming match on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about why he thinks Goldberg will win.
"Goldberg is gonna win the title. It's gonna be a major match. But during this title win, he is gonna get hurt." [4:39 onwards]
Apter further predicted that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker would join the scene to attack the WWE legend.
"Goldberg is attacked by those two (Reed and Breakker). And all of a sudden, when he is down and out. Seth Rollins cashes in. Goldberg gets his dream, a title run before he retires, if he retires. Seth Rollins gets the championship." [5:19 onwards]
For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Da Man down the line in WWE.
