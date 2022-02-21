Goldberg wrestled Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber whilst suffering from several unhealed injuries

Is Roman Reigns' victory over Goldberg at Elimination Chamber tainted?

On Saturday at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, Reigns choked Goldberg out to retain the Universal Championship. But we now know that Goldberg didn't enter the match fully healthy.

Ahead of his match on Saturday, Goldberg sat down with La Previa de WWE to talk about a variety of subjects. While discussing his match against Reigns, Goldberg revealed that not only is his knee still not healed from his feud with Bobby Lashley, but his shoulder is "completely destroyed."

"My shoulder is completely destroyed," Goldberg revealed. "My knee is still messed up from Bobby Lashley, but none of that's gonna matter because to me, I'm still the same guy, I'm still going to eat him for lunch, rip his face off, and I'm going to do what I have to do. It just so happens that I would love to have done it 20 years ago, 10 years ago, five -- two years ago, WrestleMania. But you know, we dictate our future, our present or our past, and I'm going to bring 1,000% of what I have in my heart and my body to be able to compete on his level. And I'm going to show him a little bit about what heart is all about." [Timestamp: 22:40 - 23:17]

Did Goldberg wrestle his last match against Roman Reigns?

Injured or not, Roman Reigns still emerged from the Elimination Chamber premium live event victorious over Goldberg.

Unless Goldberg works out a new contract with WWE, this might be the last time fans ever see the WCW legend perform inside the squared circle.

With WrestleMania 38 quickly approaching, it will be interesting to see if the company manages to lock down the WWE Hall of Famer to another deal or not. We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Goldberg's injuries? Do you think Reigns is a good opponent to end his career on? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit La Previa de WWE with a link back to this article for the transcription.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Has Goldberg wrestled his last match in WWE? Yes No 5 votes so far