'I'm willing to continue to learn about this business" Goldberg on wanting to remain in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg does not see his career coming to an end in the wrestling industry anytime soon.

The former Atlanta Falcon stepped away from the gridiron in 1995 and immediately went into the world of wrestling. He has enjoyed major success in both WCW and WWE, winning the World Heavyweight Championship as well as the Universal Championship on multiple occasions.

In a clip from the documentary 'Goldberg at 54', which is available to stream on Peacock and the WWE Network, the Hall of Famer spoke of his gratitude towards all the fans for supporting him throughout his lengthy career in the ring.

"I just appreciate every single human being that's been a fan at any time of my career because that means I did something right along the way." Goldberg added: "People see me as a mythical character. When I'm in the ring every once in a I'm here to show people that it doesn't matter your age. It matters only about your desire, your willingness to work." 0:59-1:14

The former Universal Champion also stated that as long as he is still able to physically offer fans his best, he will continue to participate in the ring.

"I never imagined there would still be an opportunity. I never imagined that there'd still be the desire for me to go out and do what I did when I was on top. So things change people, change and situations change." Goldberg said: "I may be 54 but I'm willing to continue to learn about this business and as long as I have something to offer it, then, you know, I'll still be a part of it." 1:51-2:28

WWE @WWE



Stream Goldberg at 54 anytime exclusively on



ms.spr.ly/6014w6SYG There's always someone NEXT for @Goldberg Stream Goldberg at 54 anytime exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! There's always someone NEXT for @Goldberg.Stream Goldberg at 54 anytime exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!▶️ ms.spr.ly/6014w6SYG https://t.co/7lx6M1rfu9

Whilst his current run in the WWE has been sporadic, it cannot be denied that he brings in more eyes when he steps in between the ropes.

Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

After defeating Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns appeared on SmackDown to preach his dominance over the competition in WWE.

However, during his promo, Goldberg's music hit and he headed straight to the ring to confront the current Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns will now battle the man he was meant to face at Wrestlemania in 2020, at this year's Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who out of these two icons will come out on top on February the 19th? Let us know in the poll below

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who comes out of Elimination Chamber with the Universal Title? Roman Reigns Goldberg 6 votes so far