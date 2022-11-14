"Gonna handle this in a different way"- Kayla Braxton shares heartbreaking reaction after getting brutally trolled

WWE personality Kayla Braxton sent out a heartbreaking message after getting trolled.

Taking to social media, Kayla mentioned how she has been continuously getting calls, text messages, and facetime from an unknown number since her number got leaked.

She further added that she has informed the authorities about the incident and that they will soon be taking action against the trollers.

"So last night I was having a good night trying to enjoy hanging out with friends I haven't seen in a while and my phone is continuously being called by an unknown number. Last couple of days my phone has been called, facetimed, and been getting extremely rude and inappropriate and alarming text messages. Apparently, my number has been leaked ever since this happened. This is harassment, I don't know if you guys are doing this without knowing what this means, but those of you who have been continuously making these calls and texts and facetimes, I've sent forager information along to someone who's gonna handle this in a different way. Y'all stop it," said Kayla.

Check out a screen grab of Kayla Braxton's Instagram story below:

Kayla Braxton spoke about a real-life incident that made her angry

Kayla Braxton spoke about one of the real-life incidents that made her genuinely angry.

Taking to Twitter, Braxton detailed that the cab she was traveling in had the 'rudest driver'. She also added how the Uber driver got mad because the WWE personality didn't say 'hi' to her.

"Hey @Uber - just had the rudest driver who told me she was gonna make me get out of her car because I didn’t say 'hi' when I got into her car. Mind you - she didn’t say 'hi' either. It’s 7 am, I’ve been up since 3 am to catch a flight and my preferences are set to 'quiet.' I’m livid."

Kayla has always been someone who shares her opinion fearlessly, be it off-screen or on-screen.

Braxton is an on-screen personality in WWE on the SmackDown brand. She has been a regular host, ring announcer, and backstage interviewer on NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and the Premium Live Events organized by the promotion.

What are your thoughts on Braxton getting harassed by trollers? Sound off in the comment section below.

