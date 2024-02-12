“Gonna be a wild 2 months” - WWE Universe believes major match could happen at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe is wild with excitement and speculation right now. The increased buzz on The Road to WrestleMania 40 comes after the release of the official teaser trailer.

WWE took to its digital and social platforms to release the official 30-second WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer this evening, just as the NFL's Super Bowl 58 was hitting the screen for viewers. The trailer features a showdown with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

"Get ready for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins square off in this epic trailer," wrote WWE as the description.

While WWE previously announced Rhodes vs. Reigns with the Undisputed Universal Championship on the line, the rumor mill has continued to turn, and now the WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer is adding to speculation on there being another big match with the same participants at The Show of Shows.

The trailer seems to be teasing Rhodes and Rollins vs. Rock and Reigns. If done on Night 1, this would leave the door open for Night 2 to feature Rollins defending against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, plus Rhodes vs. Reigns for the other title, if not Rock vs. Rhodes vs. Reigns.

Check out some of the fan reactions to a potential Rhodes and Rollins vs. Rock and Reigns match at WrestleMania 40:

The big speculation is that WWE will do The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The general hope among most fans is that Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship is a lock for Night 2, but anything is possible.

WWE loading up the rest of the top matches for WrestleMania XL

The line-ups for the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE are shaping up this week as the company prepares to hit Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 24.

The Women's Elimination Chamber will feature six women battling to determine the WrestleMania 40 challenger for Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship, or the challenger for Nia Jax if she can win their singles title match that night.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have already qualified for the Women's Chamber. Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, Tiffany Stratton vs. Shozti, and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega will take place this week, and that will leave one open spot if they stay with a six-woman match.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are already confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber to advance to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship.

RAW will feature two men's qualifiers in LA Knight vs. Ivar and Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley, while SmackDown has Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens and Logan Paul vs. The Miz.

The 2024 Elimination Chamber PLE will also feature a standard match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend their titles against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate of British Strong Style.

What is your bold prediction for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40? What do you see happening at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

