"Good, I'm doing my job" - Eva Marie reveals her reaction to negative criticism

Eva Marie is undoubtedly one of the most controversial WWE stars of the modern era. The Monday Night RAW Superstar has now spoken about the criticism she constantly receives from fans and critics alike.

Marie originally embarked on a WWE stint from 2013 onward. Apart from her in-ring matches, she was featured on the reality show, Total Divas, for 42 episodes. Marie initially parted ways with the company in 2017, pursuing other interests following her exit. Now that she is once again a part of WWE, the newsworthy star continues to stir up viewers through her onscreen persona.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Eva Marie expressed that she takes "everything in stride" these days, including criticism regarding her in-ring skills and her approach to portraying an antagonist.

"Obviously, first coming into the company so brand-new you're trying to take everything in stride," said Eva Marie. "At the same time, I was brand-new to social media, brand-new to WWE, brand-new to Total Divas. You're taking certain things and trying to learn as you go. Now that I've learned so much, especially outside of the company, I take everything in stride. Any type of criticism, to me, is like, 'Good, I'm doing my job.'"

#WWERaw Superstar @natalieevamarie recently sat down with @BleacherReport to discuss her @WWE comeback, her relationship with the fans, bringing the “Eva-lution” to Monday nights, who she's most excited to do battle with and more.https://t.co/Z40RUx86Dr — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 6, 2021

Eva Marie knows that it's hard to please everybody

In the same interview, Eva Marie noted that becoming consistently upset over certain things in the world of entertainment is certainly not an optimal outcome.

She is aware that being a public figure comes with a fair share of spectators who will always remain unsatisfied, regardless of the situation.

"No matter what, you have to think no one is going to be happy," added Marie. "You're not going to appease every single person. If you're taking certain things to heart, then you shouldn't be in entertainment."

Despite the criticism she receives online, Eva Marie said she is using social media to further develop her heel character.

Marie is currently a part of a WWE RAW storyline alongside her 'protégé,' Doudrop (formerly known as NXT UK's Piper Niven). What are your thoughts on this angle so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

