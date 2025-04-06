Good news for Omos' WWE fans

Omos made his last appearance on WWE programming when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in 2024. He then had a successful stint in Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan a few months ago. The Nigerian Giant is now confirmed to make an appearance during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Ad

On Instagram, Culture Kings announced that Omos will be appearing at the Exclusive Culture Kings x WWE Collection Launch. The event will take place during the WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.

"Celebrate WrestleMania 41 and our Exclusive Culture Kings x WWE Collection Launch with your favorite WWE Superstars at Culture Kings Las Vegas on April 17th We are beyond excited to have @rhearipley_wwe @carmelo_wwe @chelseaagreen @ronkillings1 and @thegiantomos ALL in the building to celebrate," the post by Culture Kings read.

Ad

Trending

You can view the post below.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Ad

Stars like Carmelo Hayes, Chelsea Green, and R-Truth will also be appearing at the event. Fans are really excited to be able to see The Nigerian Giant in person once again after a long time.

Omos announced his return to WWE

The Nigerian Giant was working for Pro Wrestling Noah while still being under contract with WWE. During a press conference in December, he was also announced as the newest member of Team 2000X along with Daga, Jack Morris, and Yoshi Tatsu.

Ad

He won the GHC Tag Team Championship along with Jack Morris by defeating Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura. It was revealed in January that he would be returning to WWE. As a result, he gave his championship to Daga of Team 2000X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans want to see The Nigerian Giant appear in the Stamford-based promotion after a year-long hiatus. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for him.

Who should the powerhouse feud with upon his potential return to WWE TV? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More