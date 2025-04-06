Good news for Omos' WWE fans

Omos made his last appearance on WWE programming when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown in 2024. He then had a successful stint in Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan a few months ago. The Nigerian Giant is now confirmed to make an appearance during WrestleMania 41 weekend.
On Instagram, Culture Kings announced that Omos will be appearing at the Exclusive Culture Kings x WWE Collection Launch. The event will take place during the WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas.
"Celebrate WrestleMania 41 and our Exclusive Culture Kings x WWE Collection Launch with your favorite WWE Superstars at Culture Kings Las Vegas on April 17th We are beyond excited to have @rhearipley_wwe @carmelo_wwe @chelseaagreen @ronkillings1 and @thegiantomos ALL in the building to celebrate," the post by Culture Kings read.
Stars like Carmelo Hayes, Chelsea Green, and R-Truth will also be appearing at the event. Fans are really excited to be able to see The Nigerian Giant in person once again after a long time.
Omos announced his return to WWE
The Nigerian Giant was working for Pro Wrestling Noah while still being under contract with WWE. During a press conference in December, he was also announced as the newest member of Team 2000X along with Daga, Jack Morris, and Yoshi Tatsu.
He won the GHC Tag Team Championship along with Jack Morris by defeating Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura. It was revealed in January that he would be returning to WWE. As a result, he gave his championship to Daga of Team 2000X.
Fans want to see The Nigerian Giant appear in the Stamford-based promotion after a year-long hiatus. Only time will tell what Triple H has planned for him.
