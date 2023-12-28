Good news for Sonya Deville in the recent arrest case

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato, is set to walk into the new year with peace after the latest developments in her arrest case.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team champion was arrested earlier this year in February for the unlawful possession of a weapon after a hotel valet found a gun in her vehicle. While Deville has a permit for the gun in Florida, it was not valid in New Jersey. She was, therefore, charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession.

Courier Post provided an update on the situation, noting that Deville resolved the charge by completing six months in a pretrial intervention program in late November, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Her entry into the program was approved by Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. in Mays Landing on May 25, according to the prosecutor's office. The office added that it consented to her admission based on a 2014 memo from the state Attorney General's Office.

Sonya Deville is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury that she suffered in August. She won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green but had to relinquish the title due to unfortunate circumstances. Piper Niven stepped up to replace Sonya, but the duo recently lost the Tag Titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on RAW.