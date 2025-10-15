  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Good wishes to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Good wishes to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 15, 2025 14:31 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer deserves all good wishes (image via WWE)
Stephanie Vaquer deserves all good wishes (image via WWE)

Stephanie Vaquer has been unstoppable over the past few months on WWE's main roster and is now the Women's Crown Jewel Champion as well.

Ad

It's incredible that Vaquer has been able to accomplish so much in such a small space of time, since today marks her one-year anniversary since her official in-ring debut in NXT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former NXT Women's Champion was able to set the brand alight before debuting on the main roster following WrestleMania. It's incredible to think that her RAW debut was a mere six months ago, and now she is a dual champion on the main roster as well.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

It's clear that there are big things expected of Vaquer, who is easily the fastest rising WWE star in the company at present.

Stephanie Vaquer already knows who her next Women's Championship challenger will be

Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel last weekend to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion, but that isn't a belt that she will ever need to defend.

Ad

Instead, she is still the Women's World Champion, and since she has gone several weeks without a title defence, it could be time for her to put her title on the line.

Vaquer and Roxanne Perez had a war of words on RAW since the latter believes that she should be the Women's Champion and not Vaquer.

While their RAW segment didn't decide on a date for a match, Perez put the champion on notice and made it clear that she is next in line. Perez also has the backing of The Judgment Day, which could become an issue for Vaquer who has always been a loner.

That being said, she did form a short-lived alliance with Nikki Bella, which could be revisited if she needs some backup against Raquel Rodriguez in the near future.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications