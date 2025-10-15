Good wishes to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer has been unstoppable over the past few months on WWE's main roster and is now the Women's Crown Jewel Champion as well. It's incredible that Vaquer has been able to accomplish so much in such a small space of time, since today marks her one-year anniversary since her official in-ring debut in NXT. The former NXT Women's Champion was able to set the brand alight before debuting on the main roster following WrestleMania. It's incredible to think that her RAW debut was a mere six months ago, and now she is a dual champion on the main roster as well. It's clear that there are big things expected of Vaquer, who is easily the fastest rising WWE star in the company at present. Stephanie Vaquer already knows who her next Women's Championship challenger will beStephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton at Crown Jewel last weekend to become the Women's Crown Jewel Champion, but that isn't a belt that she will ever need to defend. Instead, she is still the Women's World Champion, and since she has gone several weeks without a title defence, it could be time for her to put her title on the line. Vaquer and Roxanne Perez had a war of words on RAW since the latter believes that she should be the Women's Champion and not Vaquer. While their RAW segment didn't decide on a date for a match, Perez put the champion on notice and made it clear that she is next in line. Perez also has the backing of The Judgment Day, which could become an issue for Vaquer who has always been a loner. That being said, she did form a short-lived alliance with Nikki Bella, which could be revisited if she needs some backup against Raquel Rodriguez in the near future.