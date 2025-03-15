"Goodbye SmackDown" - Chelsea Green's WWE future revealed

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and Chelsea Green has a major roadblock to overcome. Today, she sent a message addressing her future following Friday Night SmackDown.

Earlier this month, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared on the developmental brand and took a loss. However, The Hot Mess has a firm grip on the Women's United States Championship as she added a new agent to her cause. Alba Fyre recently made her return to TV and assisted Green in her title match against Mia 'Michin' Yim on SmackDown.

It was later revealed that Chelsea Green has a title defense planned on the developmental brand against Solo Ruca. Today, she posted a message saying 'Goodbye SmackDown' as she aims to defend her title against Ruca successfully on the developmental brand and return with the win.

Is Chelsea Green leaving WWE SmackDown?

Last year, Chelsea Green made history when she defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in Long Island and became the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

After making history in the Stamford-based promotion, Green entered into a feud with Michin for the title. The back-and-forth went on for weeks, and B-Fab and Piper Niven also got involved.

Regardless, Chelsea Green had two successful title defenses against Michin and lost one match via disqualification. Unfortunately, she took a clean pin when she returned to the developmental brand.

Earlier this month, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven appeared on NXT, where they had a tag team match with Zaria and Sol Ruca. Ruca pinned Green to win the encounter.

This led to the Black and Silver brand's GM Ava getting involved and granting Sol Ruca a one-on-one title match against Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship. But the big question remains: Has she left WWE SmackDown?

No, Green is still assigned to the blue brand. However, she's set to enter WWE NXT with her title, and it'll be interesting to see if she can walk out with the gold when she locks horns with Ruca.

