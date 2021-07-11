"Goodbye" - Bayley sends big message amidst injury with footage of WWE Thunderdome being taken down

Bayley was unfortunately removed from the Money in the Bank match card, where she was slated to have a SmackDown Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. Bayley suffered a freak injury while training, and as things stand, she will be out of action for a long time.

The Role Model of the WWE was involved in an accident while training at the Performance Center. As reported by PWInsider, she was later diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, which has a minimum recovery time of nine months.

Bayley isn't going to be on WWE TV for the foreseeable future, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion issued a fantastic message on social media.

WWE offered its final show from the ThunderDome with the latest SmackDown episode, and the company is now ready to get back on the road for a highly-anticipated tour with packed capacity crowds.

Bayley recollected all of the memorable moments from her iconic run during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fan-favourite superstar had a historic reign with the Blue brand's women's title, and she amassed an enviable resume of matches and opponents along the way.

Bayley wasn't intimidated by the nine-month lay-off she had ahead of her and issued a goodbye message to the ThunderDome, the Performance Center, and most importantly, the pandemic.

Bayley's tweet also contained footage of WWE personnel taking down the ThunderDome setup. Here's what Bayley stated on Instagram and Twitter:

"Tons of championship matches, multiple tag team matches, so much yelling at Cole, contract signings, 2 Hell in a Cell match, frustration, wins, losses, tears, endless memories for the past 15 months. So…. What's another 9? Face with spiral eyes Goodbye PC/Pandemic/Thunderdome Era."

Bayley was one of the most important WWE Superstars of the pandemic era

Bayley has been one of WWE's MVPs throughout the pandemic, and most fans would argue that she might have even been the undisputed top performer across both brands.

During the testing pandemic phase, the 32-year-old superstar proved her credentials as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time and also one of her generation's best, irrespective of gender.

Bayley's focus right now would be on recuperating from the serious ACL injury, and all of us here at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes to the WWE Grand Slam Champion.

