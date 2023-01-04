"Gotta be a work" - WWE Universe in disbelief as Sasha Banks seemingly announces her departure

Multi-time women's champion Sasha Banks has seemingly announced her exit from WWE, and fans are in disbelief about it.

The Legit Boss walked out of the company in May last year alongside her then-tag team partner Naomi. Since then, there have been numerous reports and endless speculation about her future. While some reported that she had been released from WWE, others believed that she was always going to return to the promotion.

Once it was confirmed that Sasha Banks will be showing up to New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, speculation fueled further that her time with WWE was over.

Mere hours before Wrestle Kingdom 17 gets underway, the Mandalorian star hinted at her exit from the company with a series of tweets on Twitter.

These were just some of the tweets the former NXT Women's Champion posted. Fans were taken aback by the hints as they took to Twitter to express their views.

I will never be able to say thank you enough @MercedesVarnado Sasha & Bayley are the reason I am who I am.

Sasha Banks enjoyed a highly successful career in WWE

The former RAW Women's Champion made her televised debut for the company in 2012 on NXT. At the NXT TakeOver: Rival event in 2015, Banks won the NXT Women's Championship by pinning Charlotte in a Fatal Four-way match that also involved Becky Lynch and Bayley.

She made her main roster debut in July 2015 and won the RAW Women's Championship for the first time by defeating Charlotte Flair shortly after. She would go on to become a five-time RAW Women's Champion.

Sasha Banks made so much history. Now we get to see her do it all over again.

During the pandemic, The Legit Boss defeated Bayley at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first and only time. Apart from her singles title reigns, she is also a three-time women's tag team champion.

At WrestleMania 37, she headlined Night One when she faced Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Although the Mandalorian star lost, it was a historic moment in wrestling history.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Sasha Banks as he exits WWE.

Post her NJPW appearance, could we see Sasha Banks show up in AEW on January 11 for the Los Angeles show? Let us know in the comments section below.

