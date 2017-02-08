WWE News: Gran Metalik to debut on 205 Live next week

Gran Metalik set to debut next week on 205 Live.

One of the stars of the Cruiserweight Classic, Gran Metalik

What’s the news?

Next week on 205 Live, Gran Metalik will make his much anticipated 205 Live in-ring debut.

In case you didn’t know...

Gran Metalik is more famously known as Mascara Dorada from when he worked for the CMLL promotion in Mexico. He wrestled under other names as well, but most of his success came when he adopted the Mascara Dorada moniker. Mascara Dorada is Spanish for “Golden Mask.”

At one point in time, Metalik was a quadruple champion in CMLL, holding the Mexican National Trios Championship, the CMLL World Trios Championship, the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship and the CMLL World Welterweight Championships all at the same time.

He held the CMLL World Welterweight Championship four different times.

After a decade of working for CMLL in his native Mexico, Metalik signed with the Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling in January 2015. He came in as part of the Fantasticamania Tour.

His participation in the tour was built around a rivalry with La Sombra, who now wrestles as Andrade “Cien” Almas in NXT. The feud culminated in a singles match between the two on January 19, where La Sombra was victorious.

Metalik signed with WWE in 2016 as part of their first Cruiserweight Classic tournament, and was one of the most popular stars of the tournament, having several outstanding matches. He ultimately lost in the Finals to TJ Perkins.

The heart of the matter

WWE has been playing hype videos promoting Gran Metalik’s debut on 205 Live recently. Tonight, they announced that he would be debuting next week.

What’s next?

Metalik will debut on 205 Live next week. 205 Live is seeing an influx of new and old talents debuting on the show and Metalik’s involvement will definitely take things up a notch.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Next week’s episode of 205 Live just became as must-watch as it can possibly get. After a slow start to the Cruiserweight Division, it seems to finally be picking up steam with the debut of Akira Tozawa last week and now the debut of Gran Metalik coming next week.

We implore you to seek out Gran Metalik’s matches from the Cruiserweight Classic as they will give you a good taste of what he’s all about.

Metalik is the kind of talent that can completely change the fate of the Cruiserweight Division. That may sound hyperbolic, but we’re not exaggerating at all. His smooth movement and ridiculous high-flying moves have to be seen to be believed.

We aren’t sure why they held off on his debut for this long, but we’re very excited to see it.

