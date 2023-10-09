[GRAPHIC] Kevin Nash shares photo of a hole drilled into his face during cancer removal surgery

WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, has shared a graphic photo of his face after undergoing cancer removal surgery.

Kevin Nash is regarded by many as one of the most revolutionary acts in the history of pro wrestling. It has been almost three decades since the nWo debuted in WCW and changed the landscape of pro-wrestling.

Kevin Nash is now happily retired and runs his own podcast called Kliq THIS. The WWE Legend was sporting a scar on his face on the latest edition of his podcast. Here's what he had to say:

"My scar will... I'm fine. I'm not bloated, I don't have a headache. I got a cut on my face that will heal. Just like the 33 other ones I've had around my body, put me back together. I'll be fine."

Nash then showed a picture of his face after a hole was drilled into it by the surgeons. Head over to the "5:23" mark to listen to Nash's complete story and to see the photo that he shared as well. Please be aware, though, as the photo is extremely graphic in nature.

Kevin Nash is done with pro wrestling for good

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about the possibility of an in-ring return in the future. As of now, Nash made it clear that he has no intention of making a return. Check out what he said below:

"Woke up the next day, minimal soreness... you know. I'm sorry, I'm putting some size back on. It's just like... I promise you man, all I want to do is go to the gym and I'm not looking to... I'm just not, I mean... I'm not looking to get in the ring," Nash said. [46:21-46:45]

Nash's face scar is already healing quickly. The veteran further stated that it'll almost disappear in a few months.

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Kevin Nash and prays for a speedy recovery!

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video of Kliq THIS and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.