[GRAPHIC] WWE star Rhea Ripley suffers horrible injury in Japan

WWE megastar Rhea Ripley suffered a horrible nose injury earlier today on the second of WWE's two house shows in Tokyo, Japan, as WWE superstars, predominantly from RAW, made a brief stop in one of the world's premier wrestling countries en route to their way back home from Australia.

Ad

Ripley shared a short graphic video on X recorded from her mobile phone device with cotton stuffed up her nose, before gesturing a thumbs up and indicating that she would be alright. The caption on the video reads:

"Thank you Japan (laughing emoji) I still love you!"

Ripley has since reposted many fan footage videos since, recorded by Japanese fans at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall, which, coupled with her own video and caption in good humor, indicate that despite looking horrible on the face of it (pun intended), the injury is a minor one and won't keep her out of action — at least not for long.

Ad

Trending

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Rhea Ripley sustained the nose injury in a Fatal Four Way Match for the Women's World Championship, also featuring her friend Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez, and, of course, the champion, Stephanie Vaquer. WWE talent will be back in the United States imminently, with Monday Night RAW set to emanate from Sacramento, California on October 20.

More on WWE's Pacific Tour: CM Punk, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley have been having fun

Ad

WWE Superstars have been having a lot of fun in Australia and Japan, on and beyond the SuperShows. If you have been following the Instagram activity of Iyo Sky or CM Punk, you'd know that they have been enjoying the summer and having a super tourist experience. In fact, WWE even posted a short vlog documenting Punk and Sky's visit to the islands off the coast of Perth.

Meanwhile, the house shows in Melbourne and Tokyo have been super fun for fans and wrestlers alike as well, with several clips on WWE's social platforms showing CM Punk, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley victimising an innocent, salt of the earth, universally adored and respected man by the moniker of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio yesterday in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences