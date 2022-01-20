"You're welcome"- Top WWE NXT Star claims to be the reason behind WALTER's controversial name change

WWE NXT Star Grayson Waller poked fun at the recent name change fiasco that saw WALTER announce himself as Gunther after this week's main event.

WWE making its wrestlers change or alter their in-ring names is nothing new. The former NXT UK Champion is the latest star to undergo a name change. However, it did not sit well with the wrestling community due to multiple reasons.

Grayson Waller, who has been at the center of the major heat himself due to his heelish acts, took to Twitter to state that he's the reason behind The Ring General's name change. The NXT Star further stated that the powerhouse's name is too close to Waller and thus he had it changed with some help from his lawyers.

"Just so everyone knows, Walter was just too close to Waller, so I spoke to my lawyers, and they are GOOD at what they do. You’re welcome," Waller tweeted.

Did WWE have different plans for WALTER's name change?

One of the biggest reasons for the name change receiving backlash on social media was that Gunther Stark was the name of a man who served as Nazi Germany's military commander during World War II.

It was reported earlier this week that the promotion had filed the trademark for Gunther Stark, and Walter's announcement seemed to indicate that it was going to be his new name.

However, those plans were nixed and WWE has split the difference by not giving The Austrian a last name on their official roster page. As of this writing, The Ring General's name is just Gunther.

As per the latest reports from PWInsider, the promotion has already abandoned their trademark filing on the name Gunther Stark.

The 34-year old is one of the hardest-hitting wrestlers of the modern era who made a name for himself on the independent scene before conquering the United Kingdom-based NXT.

The Ring General was NXT UK Champion for a whopping 870 days and recently made the transition to the States. Judging by the fans' reaction to his name change, it's safe to say The Chop Machine's career hasn't gotten off to the start he would have hoped for.

