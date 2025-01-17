Grayson Waller addresses recent controversial video that surfaced online

A controversial video surfaced online recently. WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has addressed the video online.

Grayson Waller is one of the most promising stars in WWE. He has shown a lot of potential from his days in NXT. Hence, he was on the receiving end of a major push when he arrived on the main roster in 2023.

Waller is of Australian descent. A common tradition in Australia is a shoey, in which a person drinks alcohol out of a shoe. This tradition is usually used during celebrations, and Waller has also done it a couple of times.

Recently, a video from 2023 surfaced online that showed Waller at a party drinking alcohol from a shoe. The clip created a lot of controversy as fans began to speculate about it, which has not yet been confirmed.

WWE star Grayson Waller has now taken to social media to say that he was just following tradition by drinking from a shoe.

"Before these rumours get too wild, I’m just going to address them. Yes that is me drinking from a shoe in that video. It’s a cultural tradition and I won’t hear a bad word said about it!"

Grayson Waller teases character change in 2025

Grayson Waller formed a successful tag team called A-Town Down Under with Austin Theory. The duo even found success, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in 2024. While there have been attempts to break them up, Theory and Waller have stood tall. Sadly, the last few months haven't worked out well for them, but that is all expected to change in 2025.

During a recent interview on The West Sport, the Aussie Icon said he wants to remind the world who he is in 2025. He also admitted that A-Town Down Under has taken their eye off the ball, but he knows what they have to do to become the best tag team in the company.

“I think people are going to be reminded of who Grayson Waller is in 2025. I think that, you know, the last few months, me and Theory - maybe we took our eye off the ball, and, uh, maybe we were too focused on being entertaining and we weren't thinking enough about being dangerous. We look at the top of the card, and we see the guys who are there, and we know those are our spots. It's a situation of no one's going to hand them to us; we’ve got to take them,” stated Waller.

It will be interesting to see if A-Town Down Under can regain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

