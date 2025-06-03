  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Grayson Waller
  • Grayson Waller advised by current WWE stars to betray Austin Theory for a major reason

Grayson Waller advised by current WWE stars to betray Austin Theory for a major reason

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 03, 2025 06:24 GMT
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been teaming for years now (Image via WWE.com)
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory have been teaming for years now (Image via WWE.com)

Grayson Waller was advised to get rid of his tag team partner, Austin Theory, during the latest episode of RAW. The New Day told him that the latter was holding him down.

Ad

The World Tag Team Champions were ejected from ringside during Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's match against the War Raiders. They encountered The Dynamite from Down Under backstage and complained about being disrespected.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods said they were being sandbagged, and told Grayson Waller that the same thing was also happening to him.

"I can't believe that they would eject the greatest tag team in the history of WWE," said Woods.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"That's terrible, man, they're sandbagging us, man, just like they're sandbagging you, Grayson," said Kingston.
"Yeah, come on everybody sees it, Austin Theory is holding you down," said Woods.
"You are a rising star, man, come on, Grayson, you know what you gotta do just like we did to Big E we got rid of him. Hey, veteran advice. Yeah, you heard it, trust your boys, the New Day," said Kingston.
Ad

You can check out the full clip below:

youtube-cover

A-Town Down Under splitting up is something that fans expected to happen a long time ago, and WWE even teased it many times. Only time will tell whether Grayson Waller will take New Day's advice.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications