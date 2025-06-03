Grayson Waller advised by current WWE stars to betray Austin Theory for a major reason

Grayson Waller was advised to get rid of his tag team partner, Austin Theory, during the latest episode of RAW. The New Day told him that the latter was holding him down.

The World Tag Team Champions were ejected from ringside during Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's match against the War Raiders. They encountered The Dynamite from Down Under backstage and complained about being disrespected.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods said they were being sandbagged, and told Grayson Waller that the same thing was also happening to him.

"I can't believe that they would eject the greatest tag team in the history of WWE," said Woods.

"That's terrible, man, they're sandbagging us, man, just like they're sandbagging you, Grayson," said Kingston.

"Yeah, come on everybody sees it, Austin Theory is holding you down," said Woods.

"You are a rising star, man, come on, Grayson, you know what you gotta do just like we did to Big E we got rid of him. Hey, veteran advice. Yeah, you heard it, trust your boys, the New Day," said Kingston.

You can check out the full clip below:

A-Town Down Under splitting up is something that fans expected to happen a long time ago, and WWE even teased it many times. Only time will tell whether Grayson Waller will take New Day's advice.

