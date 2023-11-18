Grayson Waller almost signed with a rival promotion before WWE: details revealed (Exclusive)

Grayson Waller has quickly become a major part of SmackDown. The former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about The Moment Maker almost getting booked in a rival promotion.

Waller has been working with Austin Theory on SmackDown for several weeks. The two young stars are slowly becoming a top tag team on the main roster, and the fans could possibly see them challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles soon.

Austin Theory started off his WWE career in NXT in 2019. He worked in some smaller promotions before signing his first major contract.

Dutch Mantell appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk after SmackDown this week to reveal some interesting details about Grayson Waller’s journey to the Stamford-based promotion. Mantell noted that The Moment Maker sent his resume to TNA Wrestling. He added that he was going to book Waller in TNA before Waller could find some other opportunities.

"He sent his pic when I was in TNA. He sent his resume. I was gonna book him, but I think he got booked somewhere else. I looked at him, I said this kid's got something else. He has got what they call the 'It Factor,' and I think he's got it, and we'll see how far he goes in WWE," Dutch Mantell said. [52:22 - 52:45]

Grayson Waller is currently one of the best heels in WWE. It would be great to see him win his first championship soon.

