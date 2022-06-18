32-year-old WWE star copies Brock Lesnar's look, asks for his help

Grayson Waller looked to receive aid from Brock Lesnar in his ongoing feud against fellow NXT star and cousin of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa is the latest in a long line of performers in the iconic Anoa'i family, including Umaga, Rikishi, and the dominant stable The Bloodline, which currently consists of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

With Lesnar returning to SmackDown last night to confront The Bloodline, Waller tweeted to ask for The Beast's help in his current rivalry against another member of the Samoan wrestling family:

"Welcome back @BrockLesnar. Got any plans Tuesday night? I’ve got a little Bloodline problem myself. Happy to wear a cowboy hat if that helps" (H/T: Twitter)

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE

#WWENXT Welcome back @BrockLesnar . Got any plans Tuesday night? I’ve got a little Bloodline problem myself. Happy to wear a cowboy hat if that helps 🤠 Welcome back @BrockLesnar. Got any plans Tuesday night? I’ve got a little Bloodline problem myself. Happy to wear a cowboy hat if that helps 🤠 #WWENXT

Check out Grayson Waller doing his best Lesnar impersonation:

Grayson Waller dons a Lesnar cowboy hat.

Although WWE has yet to clearly 'acknowledge' that Sikoa is related to Roman and is the younger brother to The Usos, it hasn't stopped performers like Waller from hinting at his allegiance to The Bloodline during his promos on NXT.

Brock Lesnar is back and gunning for gold

After not appearing on WWE programming since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in April, The Beast Incarnate returned to SmackDown last night, where he looked to get his hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

With Reigns now operating in self-titled 'God mode,' The Tribal Chief was more than welcome to let Lesnar into the ring, considering his recent victory against the former WWE Champion.

However, after Brock seemed willing to shake Reigns' hand, Lesnar hit his long-time rival with an emphatic F5 to close the show.

The pair will go to war again next month. Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a Last Man Standing Match.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far