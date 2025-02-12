Grayson Waller and Austin Theory tease another split ahead of major title match; brawl breaks out in the ring

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory had a heated argument on the latest episode of WWE NXT ahead of their upcoming match. They got into a brawl with Oba Femi during the segment.

The Ruler will defend his NXT Championship against both stars in a Triple Threat match at Vengeance Day. During an in-ring segment on the black and silver brand this week, he acknowledged that it will be a handicap match. Oba Femi was aware that the duo would try to gang up on him, and that when it's all said and done, there'll only be one champion.

A-Town Down Under then came out. Grayson Waller called out Oba Femi for trying to turn him and Austin Theory against each other. Theory said Waller helped shape NXT into what it is today. Oba then asked them whether both of them would win the title. Grayson complained that he has never held the NXT Title, and said he'll do whatever it takes including...

Austin Theory interrupted his tag team partner and asked him 'including what,' catching Waller's hint of betrayal. He said that he never held the title either. Waller brought up Theory beating John Cena and said nobody cares about it. Austin took a shot at the Aussie star for never winning a singles title, and they both continued arguing.

They shoved each other before ganging up on Oba Femi. They attacked the NXT Champion, revealing that it was their plan all along.

