Grayson Waller breaks silence after dismal loss to SmackDown debutant

Grayson Waller just broke his silence after his loss to a SmackDown debutant last week.

Carmelo Hayes has been on a roll ever since he first debuted in NXT. He has proven himself in the ring and has been one of the most entertaining stars in the company. His skills helped him capture the NXT North American Champion after a short time in the company.

Carmelo Hayes then went on to defeat Bron Breakker earlier this year to win his first NXT Championship. Given his accolades, it should come as no surprise that he was Shawn Michaels' choice to represent NXT in the United States Championship contenders tournament.

Hayes took part in the first round match of the tournament last week against Grayson Waller. After a hard-fought battle, Hayes was able to pick up the win. Following the devastating loss, Waller has now broken his silence on social media.

"Aussie Icon," stated Waller.

Check out his post here:

Carmelo Hayes criticized for underselling move in match against Grayson Waller

During their match on SmackDown, Waller pulled out all the stops. He even performed a move fans hadn't seen from him when he did a flip and planted Carmelo Hayes on his head. While the move looked devastating, it didn't end the match. In fact, Hayes was able to recover quickly.

Bill Apter was quick to criticize Hayes for underselling the move on a recent episode of Smack Talk. He seemed baffled that Hayes was able to recover so quickly.

"It was wrong, though, to a point. When I saw that move, and Carmelo makes a comeback after that move, that looked like it broke his head. That would send anybody to unconsciousness. And I was like, that's it, Waller's going to win this thing. Carmelo kicks out, and he's dazed for a little bit, and he is doing flying moves and everything. I'm like, 'How can he do that after that move?' That was a devastating move!" [From 24:12 to 24:46]

It will be interesting to see if this loss on SmackDown will turn out to be a setback for the Aussie icon.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's recent post? Sound off in the comments section below.