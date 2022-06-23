"Still in shock" - Top WWE heel reacts to Triple H's return to the Performance Center

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller commented on Triple H's return to the Performance Center yesterday.

The Game has made very few appearances since suffering a critical heart condition last year. He also went on to announce his in-ring retirement following the incident. However, he did make an appearance at WrestleMania 38 to say a final goodbye. He, who has played a major role in developing WWE NXT and scouting potential talent for the promotion, made his comeback at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, where he said "I'm back."

Waller, one of NXT's top heels, took to Twitter to speak about it. He has often spoken highly of himself, doing so again with his interpretation of The Game's statement. He said that the King of Kings was back to "see the greatest first generation talent in history." Here is what he wrote:

"Surreal seeing Triple H at the PC today. Still in shock that he came in simply to say “I’m back….to see the greatest first generation talent in history, Grayson Waller.”

WWE fans had mixed reactions to Grayson Waller's tweet about Triple H's appearance

There were mixed reactions to what Waller said about Triple H's comeback. There were fans who believed in the NXT star's potential while some of them absolutely hated him. Here are some of the best reactions to the post:

A user does not seem to know who Grayson Waller is.

Others think Triple H could make Waller the biggest superstar on the planet.

RasslinRob @rasslinrob @GraysonWWE He’s going to make you and @WWEVonWagner the biggest SUPERSTARS on the @GraysonWWE He’s going to make you and @WWEVonWagner the biggest SUPERSTARS on the 🌍

There were some hilarious comments too as a fan said that the 32-year-old was dreaming.

𝕄𝕆ℍ𝕃𝕆𝕄𝕀🖤🇿🇦🏴‍☠️ @thejunglekxng2 @GraysonWWE Okay but what did he say after you woke up and arrived at the PC?? @GraysonWWE Okay but what did he say after you woke up and arrived at the PC??

People seem to love the funny side of the superstar and the confidence he has in himself.

Now that is an interesting suggestion.

V8 Gooner @GoldenGoonerlg @GraysonWWE He should take over RAW and Smackdown with Steph @GraysonWWE He should take over RAW and Smackdown with Steph

It is fair to say that Grayson Waller has managed to draw a considerable amount of attention despite being a heel. It remains to be seen how WWE will book him in the near future.

