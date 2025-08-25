Grayson Waller confirms major WWE star is seriously injured; starts his own petition

Grayson Waller recently split from Austin Theory after announcing that the two men had opted to go their own ways during a backstage segment on WWE RAW.

Waller has since been working with The New Day, and after Xavier Woods was hit with the Mexican Destroyer last week on RAW, he claimed that he had suffered a neck injury. Ahead of WWE RAW in Birmingham tonight, Waller has confirmed that Woods suffered a serious injury and has even started a petition to get the move banned before RAW.

Grayson Waller recently shared a video online ahead of WWE RAW, where he showed that he was asking members of the public to sign his petition.

Of course, Waller ran into a few Penta fans and insulted many of the children who were offering to sign, but it's likely that this paper will now be taken to Adam Pearce on RAW.

Will Grayson Waller be joined by The New Day on WWE RAW?

Xavier Woods has claimed that he is severely injured and his neck injury could have affected his ability to fly to the UK ahead of RAW. Of course, it is stated that anyone with neck injuries shouldn't be on a plane, but Woods' recent post on X suggested that he would still be on RAW because he didn't need time away.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins How slow are yall? Even with an injured neck, i'm still coming to work because I care about my friends that much. Hurt neck and all, i'll still be there unlike people who are extremely weak and need stretchers and time off.

Penta and Woods' issues are expected to reach their climax at Clash in Paris this weekend, but if Woods is unable to compete, then it's likely that Kofi Kingston or Grayson Waller would step in for him to send a message to Penta.

If Waller approaches Adam Pearce on RAW, then it's likely he will make the match official for Clash in Paris on Sunday, since this seems like it could be the only way to settle their issues.

