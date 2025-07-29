  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Grayson Waller confirms name change following RAW

Grayson Waller confirms name change following RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 29, 2025 18:37 GMT
Grayson Waller has a new name (image via WWE)
Grayson Waller has a new name [Image credit: WWE.com]

Grayson Waller is officially a singles star in WWE again, and it seems that the former champion has decided to mark the move with a name change. Waller revealed last week on RAW that he had dropped Austin Theory, and A-Town Down under was now over, but he also claimed that he was now Big G.

Ad

It was thought that this was a joke in reference to Big E, since he has been pushing to be the third member of The New Day, but following last night's episode of RAW, where he came up short to Sheamus, Waller has shared the following social media update confirming the name change.

"Big G," wrote Waller.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Waller hasn't been booked well by WWE over the past few months, but now that he's a singles star again, he has a chance to show what he is capable of. His match against Sheamus didn't go completely to plan, but SummerSlam is just around the corner, and now the Aussie has put himself in a position where he could be a part of it.

It may be too late for a match, but The New Day and Grayson Waller could be part of a backstage segment since the World Tag Team Championship is not on the line on the PLE.

Ad

Grayson Waller was a major WWE star during his time in NXT

Grayson Waller has what it takes to be one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he has been stuck in a story with Austin Theory for the past year. There had been many teases for them to split, which had gone on for months.

Finally, he has a new lease on life, and he should be able to push himself forward on the midcard. Austin Theory is now a completely separate entity, but it remains unclear what injury he is struggling with and when he will make his return.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications