Grayson Waller confirms name change following RAW

Grayson Waller is officially a singles star in WWE again, and it seems that the former champion has decided to mark the move with a name change. Waller revealed last week on RAW that he had dropped Austin Theory, and A-Town Down under was now over, but he also claimed that he was now Big G.It was thought that this was a joke in reference to Big E, since he has been pushing to be the third member of The New Day, but following last night's episode of RAW, where he came up short to Sheamus, Waller has shared the following social media update confirming the name change.&quot;Big G,&quot; wrote Waller. Waller hasn't been booked well by WWE over the past few months, but now that he's a singles star again, he has a chance to show what he is capable of. His match against Sheamus didn't go completely to plan, but SummerSlam is just around the corner, and now the Aussie has put himself in a position where he could be a part of it.It may be too late for a match, but The New Day and Grayson Waller could be part of a backstage segment since the World Tag Team Championship is not on the line on the PLE.Grayson Waller was a major WWE star during his time in NXTGrayson Waller has what it takes to be one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he has been stuck in a story with Austin Theory for the past year. There had been many teases for them to split, which had gone on for months. Finally, he has a new lease on life, and he should be able to push himself forward on the midcard. Austin Theory is now a completely separate entity, but it remains unclear what injury he is struggling with and when he will make his return.