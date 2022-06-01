Grayson Waller picks up the win on NXT 2.0

Grayson Waller was victorious in a singles match against Josh Briggs on the latest episode of NXT 2.0.

Accompanied in the ring by his partner Brooks Jensen, Briggs focused his sights on Waller despite his brewing feud with Von Wagner.

At the start of the match, Waller first threw a shot but was caught by Briggs. Grayson then sent his opponent to the ropes, but Josh countered, hanging on to them before hitting his opponent's back and shoulder tackling him.

Briggs then threw a punch at his opponent, making Waller stagger back and put himself in between the ropes to halt Briggs' next moves.

Blindsided by the referee, Grayson Waller delivered a shot to Briggs that changed the momentum in his favor. He delivered kicks to the body and to the head, followed by combinations. Waller then proceeded to mock Josh, riding on his back and performing a cowboy-like act of spinning the rope in the air.

Towards the end of the match, Von Wagner made a sudden appearance. He jumped into the apron, which caused Briggs to get distracted. Waller capitalized and delivered his finisher to his opponent to gain the victory.

Following the match, Wagner assaulted Briggs. This didn't last long as Jensen came down to the ring to help out his tag team partner.

