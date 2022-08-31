Grayson Waller defeats former Intercontinental champion on WWE NXT

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller defeated the former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews on this week's show.

On last week's NXT, Waller debuted his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, with guest Apollo Crews. Grayson insulted Apollo for the duration of the segment, which ended in a brawl. A match between The Arrogant Aussie and the former Intercontinental Champion was then made for this week's NXT.

Grayson Waller kicked things off, making his entrance and grabbing a mic. Before he could speak, however, Apollo's music hit and he came straight to the ring. Apollo showed off some impressive feats of strength during the match, definitely overpowering the Australian throughout.

Waller did manage to get some good ground and pound in and keep himself in the game with his wily, underhanded tactics.

The Arrogant Aussie won the match by raking Apollo's eyes as he re-entered the ring. The referee didn't see it, and Waller quickly hit his finishing move to pick up the three-count. Crews may be looking to seek revenge on a future episode of the developmental show.

