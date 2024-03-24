Grayson Waller demands an apology from female WWE Superstar after SmackDown

After WWE SmackDown this Friday, Grayson Waller took to social media to demand an apology from 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Waller recently teamed up with Austin Theory for a tag team match against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, whom Yim cornered. During the match, Yim hit Waller with an arm drag on the outside.

Taking to Instagram, Waller commented on Yim's latest photo and claimed he is still waiting for an apology from the 34-year-old star.

"I'm still waiting on that apology for attacking me last night," wrote Waller.

Check out a screengrab of Waller's Instagram comment:

On WWE SmackDown, Waller and Theory defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The victory took them one step closer to booking their place on the WrestleMania 40 card.

Ace Steel praised Grayson Waller for his willingness to learn

Former WWE Performance Center coach Ace Steel praised Grayson Waller. Steel stated that the Australian star was always keen to learn.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steel stated that he had helped Waller during the early days of his WWE career. He said:

"He was a guy that listened to everything, if I gave him something to [improve], because that's my job now, to be an armchair quarterback, Monday morning, like, 'Ah, we should have done this.' I produced him in his early days to help him craft his matches."

Steel praised The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, who are currently working on Monday Night RAW. He also spoke quite highly of Odyssey Jones.

Waller and Austin Theory now have a chance to be in action at WrestleMania 40 and challenge The Judgment Day in a multi-team ladder match. Waller and Theory will face The Street Profits, who defeated AOP on the latest edition of the blue brand.

The reigning champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against five other teams in a ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

