Grayson Waller discloses the origin of his WWE ring name

Grayson Waller has commented on how he got his current WWE ring name. The SmackDown Superstar also revealed how much input wrestlers have in choosing their names.

The Aussie star competed in NXT before moving up to the main roster. He is part of a tag team for the blue brand with Austin Theory, known as A-Town Down Under. They are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. In April this year, they won the title in a multi-man ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

During a recent interview with Daily Star, Grayson Waller stated that wrestlers in WWE have some say in what they want their ring names to be. He explained that the 'Grayson' comes from NBA player Grayson Allen. Waller is close to Wahlberg, and he picked it because he wanted to connect to his Australian indie roots.

"The cool thing about NXT that people online don't seem to know, cause they always complain about the NXT names, is that we get to have some say in our names. We basically get to put forward names, which I think is a really cool thing. So, the next time you're on Twitter/X complaining about someone's name, just know they probably chose it," he said.

"For me, Waller was something that I wanted, something close to Wahlberg to connect to my Australian indie roots. Then, there's a player in the NBA called Grayson Allen and I think he's an encapsulation of what Grayson Waller is. He spits on people, he trips people over, that type of vibe. So at the time I felt like Grayson was a perfect fit for me here, and I think its worked quite well," Waller said. [H/T Daily Star]

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory don't have contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship yet

The next WWE Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle: Scotland, is only a few weeks away.

A-Town Down Under didn't defend their tag title at King and Queen of the Ring, but it's possible that they could defend it in the UK. Their last televised title defense was on the May 3 episode of SmackDown.

They defeated The Street Profits to remain champions. However, on the May 17 episode of the blue brand, DIY defeated Legado Del Fantasma while Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were on commentary.

The two teams even had a face-off. There's a high chance that Ciampa and Gargano will be their next opponents.

Would you like to see DIY as the next tag champs?