"Miz, raise your game" - NXT Superstar fires massive shots at AJ Styles

It sounds like AJ Styles will have quite a few issues with NXT 2.0's Grayson Waller should they ever come face to face.

Grayson Waller spoke to the NXT Universe this weekend on social media, and during the video, he had a lot of negative things to say about WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles.

"Did anyone see who's on Miz TV on Monday? It's AJ Styles and Omos," Grayson Waller said. "I think everyone knows I love The Miz, future Hall of Famer, WrestleMania main event, every belt, the greatest reality show contestant of all time. I mean, let's be real, who's better than The Miz? And he's got AJ Styles on the show on Monday? Miz, raise your game. You gotta be kidding me. Like I'm right here. I'm not that far. I can come find you. I can be on the show. But hey, no disrespect to AJ Styles. When I was a kid, I loved AJ Styles. But I feel he's kind of like that other guy I got rid of [Johnny Gargano] like he's just hanging on a little bit too long."

Grayson Waller threatens to steal AJ Styles' "Phenomenal" nickname

Grayson Waller wasn't done there as he buried AJ Styles' haircut and claimed he's riding Omos' coattails on WWE RAW.

"But he's a future Hall of Famer, AJ Styles has won every belt, but I don't know, man," Grayson Waller continued. "It's 2021 AJ. You have money. Get a haircut, lad. AJ Styles has had the same haircut for five years like I know people have been in quarantine, but I got barbers near me 20 bucks will sort you out. But hey, don't get angry, everyone. Calm down. There is one thing that I love about AJ Styles. I think everyone knows about this. That new entrance AJ does with Omos, where he's riding his coattails to the ring. That is a phenomenal entrance. Phenomenal!"

At that point, it dawned on Grayson Waller that it should be him and not AJ Styles that should be called "phenomenal" in WWE.

"How about this, the Phenomenal Grayson Waller? It kinda has a nice ring to it, right? I think I might start using that phenomenal Grayson Hall. Yeah, I ain't got a mom haircut. Isn't it crazy that AJ Styles and my mom look the same? That freaks me out, and that's not going against my mom. That's against him, lad."

