Grayson Waller gets new WWE name following A-Town Down Under split

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:09 GMT
Grayson Waller is a solo star again (image via WWE)
Grayson Waller is a solo star again (image via WWE.com)

Grayson Waller finally confirmed that A-Town Down Under was over this week on WWE RAW, after he noted that his former tag team partner had injured himself. Waller went on to pitch his worth to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, which led him to call himself "Big G."

Of course, this is a shot at the former New Day member Big E, but it could be something that Waller decides to call himself for the foreseeable future while he is in a story with The New Day.

Grayson Waller confirmed that he was a free agent and claimed he could be the third member of the New Day, which comes after weeks of Waller being on their side and part of segments with them.

It's unclear why WWE opted to have the A-Town Down Under split occur off-screen, and whether the injury to Theory is legitimate. It has been several weeks since Theory has been seen, and the last time the two men were spotted, they were arguing backstage.

It will be interesting to see if Theory has any comments on what has happened between the two men when he makes his return, which could be a while if he's suffering from an injury.

Edited by Angana Roy
