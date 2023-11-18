Grayson Waller invites former World Champion to appear on his talk show next week on SmackDown

WWE stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory want to mend their relationship with Kevin Owens.

Last week, Owens was on commentary, filling in for Corey Graves, who was on paternity leave. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis allowed KO to be an announcer on the condition that he didn't get into any physical altercations. This did not last, as Waller and Theory provoked Owens, leading him to attack the two stars. Aldis took note of the events and suspended The Prizefighter.

During a digital exclusive interview with WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly, the two stars sported KO shirts and seemed repentant of their actions from last week. They also praised Owens for being a locker room leader. Waller even extended an invitation to Kevin to be a special guest on his talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." He felt that the gesture was a great way to make it up to the former Universal Champion.

"I think we went too far. Kevin Owens is a leader in the locker room. He's done so much in this business, we look up to him. Maybe we got off on the wrong foot and we made a mistake. I actually have an idea how we can make it up to him. I'm thinking next week, live on SmackDown, I host The Grayson Waller Effect with my very special guest Kevin Owens. What do you think? I think that's a great idea. I think he would love that." [From 0:35 - 1:00]

Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes on SmackDown

The "Dynamite from Down Under" was at his best when he faced Cameron Grimes in a singles match this week.

He put the loss against LA Knight from the previous week behind him as he faced off against the NXT call-up. Grimes got control of the match early on with some big takedowns, followed by a swinging Ura Nage. Austin Theory was also on commentary throughout the match.

In fact, Theory distracted Grimes on the outside, allowing Grayson Waller to catch him in The Unprettier for the victory.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens back on SmackDown next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

