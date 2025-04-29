Grayson Waller makes a big announcement on WWE RAW and Austin Theory is not happy

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory had a brief segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Aussie star made an announcement about next week's show, but his longtime tag team partner didn’t seem happy or aware of what was happening.

Ad

WWE has been teasing a rift between the two stars for a while now, and their split is something that fans expected to happen a long time ago. However, A-Town Down Under overcame everything, and it doesn't seem like anything will separate them.

Jackie Redmond interviewed Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on WWE RAW, where Waller announced that he will be competing in a singles match next week. Theory had expected the announcement to be about both of them, but it was solely about Waller.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I talked to Aldis about A-Town Down Under, the best team on Monday Night RAW. The conversation went elsewhere, and next week on Netflix, Grayson Waller is in singles action and I've been waiting for this opportunity... You got my back right?" he asked Theory. "Yeah. Ay, barbecue on me lad, I'll see you next week," said Waller.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory clearly didn't know about this beforehand. It will be interesting to see whether this leads to anything significant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More