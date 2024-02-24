Grayson Waller has a one-word message before the Elimination Chamber kicks off

Grayson Waller is set to have the biggest moment in his WWE career so far, as he is set to be a part of the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in front of his native country fans. The Australian star took to his social media account to send a message ahead of the PLE.

Grayson Waller has quickly become one of the top superstars in WWE. Fans enjoy not only his matches but also The Grayson Waller Effect segments. The 33-year-old star will be hosting a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at the Elimination Chamber: Perth shortly.

On his X/Twitter account, Waller sent out a one-word message to fans. The shot is of the ring during Indi Hartwell's and Candice LeRae's entrance for their kickoff match against The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Waller will be hosting two of the top superstars in the Stamford-based promotion on The Grayson Waller Effect. The WWE Universe will see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins be interviewed by the Australian star during Elimination Chamber: Perth. While this will mark Rollins' debut on The Grayson Waller Effect, Rhodes was seen on the talk show at WWE Payback when he brought back Jey Uso to RAW following the latter's departure from SmackDown.

