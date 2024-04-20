Grayson Waller pins beloved WWE legend for the first time after SmackDown goes off the air

Grayson Waller has undoubtedly been one of the most impressive names to break out in WWE in 2023 and he continues to keep his momentum alive as he pinned a beloved legend for the first time following SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown saw A-Town Down Under swap their SmackDown Tag Team Title for the newly-created WWE Tag Team Championship. While separate in lineage, the title looks similar to the old Tag Team Title of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

After SmackDown went off the air, A-Town Down Under retained their championship against the duo of Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee, with Waller pinning Mysterio for the first time.

In terms of televised matches, Rey Mysterio has a win over Grayson Waller from September last year. He got revenge while facing the LWO duo of Santos Escobar & Rey Mysterio, but it was Escobar who was pinned in that match back in September.

There was even a moment during the match where Cam Heyward and The Pittsburgh Steelers were called out by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, but Mysterio took their side and was the ultimate babyface.

Ultimately, it was a losing effort for Mysterio and Dragon Lee. For A-Town Down Under, The Street Profits will be their first televised title challengers.