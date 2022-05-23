Grayson Waller reacts to female WWE star taking his mother out

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller expressed his views on fellow star Indi Hartwell taking his mother on a date.

Earlier this year, Waller took Hartwell's mother out on a date. He tweeted a photo of himself enjoying some cheesecakes with Hartwell's mom. The two were seen holding hands in the picture. In the caption, the NXT star joked Indi might be calling him her stepfather soon. The post garnered a disappointed reaction from the female star, but Waller further escalated by posting a close-up of their hands.

The former NXT Women's Tag Champion returned the kindness by taking the heel character's mother out. It seems the situation isn't going down well with Waller. He shared the 25-year-old's post coupled with the caption, "Wtf? Guess my mums ok settling for less."

Grayson Waller comments on relationship rumors with Indi Hartwell

At the end of last year, there was speculation about the two WWE stars possibly dating. But the fun fact here is that Grayson Waller himself started the rumors.

However, the Australian decided to clear the air with a tweet claiming Indi Hartwell made a lot of efforts to date him. He further labeled the former RCW Women's Champion a "bogan Australian."

“Recently I have seen and read some information online and I just wanted to clear the air about them. Certain tweets and pictures over the last few months have sparked rumours and created speculation that myself and Indi Hartwell are possibly dating. Despite her continued efforts, I can officially confirm that myself and Indi are NOT DATING. I have standards, and didn’t come all the way to the US to date some bogan Australian." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Waller continues his efforts to become the most obnoxious heel in NXT 2.0. It'd be interesting to see how his and Hartwell's story unfolds in the future.

