Grayson Waller reacts to major WWE revelation

Grayson Waller has reacted to a massive WWE revelation that took place on WWE NXT tonight.

A couple of weeks ago, Trick Williams was brutally attacked backstage while he was getting ready to compete in the number one contender's match for the NXT Championship. The attack took him out of the match as he was uncleared by the medical staff for a few weeks.

Since then, a lot of people have pointed the finger at Carmelo Hayes for the attack. However, Hayes has since denied that he had anything to do with the attack that took place on his friend.

Tonight on NXT, Hayes claimed that he was also brutally attacked from behind. However, the medical staff cleared Hayes, unlike Williams. Hayes would later interrupt Trick Williams' segment with Ilja Dragunov and accuse the NXT Champion of attacking them.

Ilja denied having anything to do with it and questioned whether Hayes was in fact attacked. Hayes then tried to grab the title from Dragunov, but accidentally hit Williams in the face as the show went off the air.

Grayson Waller was quick to take to social media to react to the revelation that Hayes may not have even been attacked. Grayson Waller posted a GIF of Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

It will be interesting to see what Trick Williams has to say about what transpired tonight.

Who do you think attacked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams? Sound off in the comments section below.

