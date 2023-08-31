Grayson Waller sends a 5-word message to tease massive new tag team alongside 26-year-old star that could rock WWE

Grayson Waller has shown the potential to be a star ever since his move to the main roster. While the Aussie has made regular appearances, he is still looking for ways to stand out. It seems like he'll be doing it by teaming up with a former champion.

Waller has aligned with Austin Theory on Smackdown in his feud with The LWO. Theory lost his US title to LWO member Rey Mysterio after he injured Rey’s teammate Santos Escobar. Waller, on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” show, had accused Mysterio of stealing the title opportunity from his younger friend.

Sharing a common foe has meant that Theory and Waller have gravitated towards each other. The Aussie star also shared his appreciation for the newly formed friendship by sharing a post of two on his Instagram.

You can take a look at his post below:

“Your mums new favorite team,” wrote Waller on instagram

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory tried to face LWO on Smackdown

Grayson Waller (left) and Austin Theory (right)

After accusing Mysterio two weeks ago, Grayson Waller took on the Hall of Famer at last week's SmackDown. The 33-year-old's new friend, Austin Theory, interfered to help him get the biggest win of his career before taking a kick to the face by Escobar.

The two former NXT stars have teamed up again at live events since. This has given rise to rumors that WWE will be booking them as a new tag team. Their first official match on TV was also recently confirmed. The two will be taking on The LWO in a tag team match on the next episode of Smackdown. Fans believe that this is the start of Waller and Theory's rise to the top.

Do you want to continue seeing the two superstars team up? Let us know in the comments below.