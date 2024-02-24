Grayson Waller sends a bold message after his meeting with Roman Reigns

Grayson Waller has made his first comment after his meeting with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

Grayson Waller is all set to host a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024. The talk show will feature none other than Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

Earlier tonight on WWE SmackDown, Waller had a meeting with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline's locker room. Reigns told Waller that he wanted to tell him something, but it was for his ears only. Soon after, Byron Saxton asked him to elaborate on his meeting with The Bloodline. Waller said that this would be the biggest Grayson Waller Effect of all time. He then refused to give more details and left the spot.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and is all set to challenge Reigns for the top prize at WrestleMania XL. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, Rhodes and Rollins almost brawled with The Bloodline and The Rock wasn't happy one bit.

It remains to be seen what Reigns told Waller during their meeting on the blue brand. Tonight's Grayson Waller Effect will likely end in chaos and will possibly be a key moment on The Road to WrestleMania.

