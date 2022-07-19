"I have no problem slapping him in the face" - Current WWE Superstar takes a shot at Logan Paul 

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller recently revealed that he would like to physically face off with Logan Paul.

The 27-year-old star was signed by WWE last month after his impressive display at WrestleMania 38 in April caught the attention of the company's higher-ups.

During a recent interview with Beyond The Lead, Grayson Waller said he'd be more than happy to hit Paul across the face.

"I have no problem slapping Logan Paul in the face. He wants to walk in and all of a sudden, he's the guy, I'm the guy." H/T Fightful

Grayson Waller currently performs on the company's third brand, NXT, so it's unlikely that fans will see him and Paul in the same ring anytime soon.

Logan Paul on signing with WWE

Following on from his fantastic appearances for the company, the YouTuber-turned-Boxer can now add 'pro wrestler' to his CV.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan spoke about why he chose to sign with WWE last month.

"Passion, when I did WrestleMania, I had so much fun. All my friends had fun, we were all smiling. It was awesome. I was looking at the clips, 'I can't believe that was me. Those were big jumps.' Business, it's smart, they pay well. WWE, it's a big organization. Media, it's a show. It's great performance and entertainment. I'm excited for this journey and I am well aware of how powerful of a launch pad it can be for whatever I want to do in life." (H/T Fightful)

This past Monday on RAW, WWE booked Logan in a match with his former Tag Team partner turned bitter rival The Miz for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul signing with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

