Grayson Waller speaks out on "controversial finish" to his match on SmackDown

WWE Superstars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory feel there was no controversy in the way their match against the Street Profits ended on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This week on the blue brand, Waller and Theory took on the Street Profits in a high-stakes tag team match with the winning team advancing to The Show of Shows. The match was evenly contested between the two teams. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins got distracted as the cameras panned backstage showing Bobby Lashley and B-Fab being attacked by Karrion Kross and Scarlett. This distraction allowed Theory to get a pinfall on Ford.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton spoke with A-Town Down Under on SmackDown LowDown this week. The Moment Maker claimed that they won the match fair and square. Grayson Waller pointed out that the Street Profits were attacked because they were often out badmouthing other factions.

"We're going to WrestleMania, baby!... What about the disrespect from you? Controversial fashion? Oh what, because the Street Profits go around saying mean things to people. We're polite, great blokes, and now we're getting rewarded because we're about to be tag team champs at WrestleMania. How's that sound, idiot?" Grayson Waller said. [1:45 - 2:07]

It remains to be seen if A-Town Down Under overcomes the odds and wins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will face the New Catch Republic next week on WWE SmackDown

Next week on WWE SmackDown, just a few hours before WrestleMania XL, A-Town Down Under, consisting of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, will lock horns with the New Catch Republic, consisting of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Both teams have qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. The other teams that will be a part of the high-stakes clash include current champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest, Awesome Truth, DIY, and The New Day.

It will be interesting to see which tag team emerges victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

