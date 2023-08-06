Grayson Waller teases alliance with legendary multi-time champion at WWE SummerSlam

Grayson Waller teased forming an alliance with a multi-time champion at WWE SummerSlam.

The Miz has had a stellar career in the WWE. He has won multiple championships and is also a Grandslam champion. He is also one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE history.

Grayson Waller who was just drafted from NXT to SmackDown has also proven himself to be an entertaining superstar on the mic and in the ring. In fact, some could argue that there are similarities between Waller and The Miz.

Tonight both men were part of the SummerSlam Battle Royale which featured superstars from both RAW and SmackDown. During the match, Waller avoided an ankle lock from Gable and then worked together with The Miz to eliminate Gable. Both men started celebrating their teamwork. However, they were interrupted by Knight who eliminated The Miz while Sheamus eliminated Waller.

LA Knight ended up winning the Battle Royale by eliminating Sheamus in the end. This could mean the beginning of a push for LA Knight.

