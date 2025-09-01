Grayson Waller and The New Day take it too far with heel gimmick on WWE RAW

Grayson Waller and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) took their heel antics too far this week on WWE RAW. The faction was in action in a Six-Man Tag Team match during this week's edition of the red brand.The New Day and Waller battled The Viking Raiders and Penta during this week's episode of WWE RAW in Paris. Ahead of the match, the Aussie Icon, Kingston, and Woods had an interaction with a wrestling fan during their entrance. Xavier Woods ripped the phone away from the fan and walked with it for a bit before dropping it on the ground.Grayson Waller then noticed it and stomped on the screen before kicking it further down the entrance ramp. You can check out the faction destroying the fan's phone in the video below.The Viking Raiders and Penta started off the Six-Man Tag Team match in control. Penta hit a dive onto Kingston, Waller, and Woods as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Xavier Woods was isolated in the ring, and Penta connected with a Mexican Destroyer for the pinfall victory. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The New Day and Grayson Waller following their loss tonight.