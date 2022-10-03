Grayson Waller threatens legal action against fellow WWE Superstar

WWE's Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to threaten legal action against fellow NXT talent Roxanne Perez.

Known for his smart-mouthed antics and penchant for rubbing people the wrong way, the Arrogant Aussie is at it again on Twitter. Waller recently shared a post that compared Cora Jade's selfie with Seth Rollins to a fan who got uncomfortably close to Becky Lynch. He also posted a selfie that fellow NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez took with Natalya.

This prompted a response from Roxanne, who posted a selfie of a young Waller with Candice LeRae. This received a swift response from Waller, who had an interesting threat for Perez. In typically dramatic clout-chasing fashion, the NXT star threatened Roxanne with legal action. The Australian star also informed his co-worker that she had just '10 minutes' to remove the post:

"Just so everyone is aware, if @roxanne_wwe doesn’t delete her tweet in the next 10 minutes, I will be pursuing legal action." tweeted Waller.

It is worth noting that Roxanne did not, in fact, remove her post. It is best to assume that Waller's lawyers have already been called.

Another NXT talent responded to Grayson Waller's tweet

Fellow NXT roster member Indi Hartwell has also taken to social media to respond to the drama.

Hartwell responded simply with a GIF from the 1990s Nickolodeon comedy series The Amada Show. In the GIF, a number of people in lobster costumes are seen dancing around a courtroom.

Grayson Waller was last in the ring at an NXT Live Event in Citrus Springs, Florida on September 24th. He and Duke Hudson were defeated by the team of Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

What do you think about Grayson Waller's legal threat? What did you think of Indi Hartwell's response? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

